Governatore Valencia, 'ho fatto errori, mi scuso'

epa11720357 Police, military and volunteers continue with cleaning operations in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, Valencia province, Spain, 14 November 2024. The Spanish Meteorologic Agency (AEMET) has lowered the red alert to orange for heavy rains in the areas affected by the devastating floods triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon that hit eastern Spain on 29 October, which resulted in over 220 people killed. EPA/BIEL ALINO