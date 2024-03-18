Governatore, 'due uccisi dalle bombe ucraine a Belgorod'
epa11223673 A handout picture made available by the Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram shows a man waving a red flag from the balcony of a damaged building following a shelling in downtown Belgorod, Russia, 16 March 2024. According to the local governor, at least three people died as a result of a Ukrainian attack on the regional center. Eight rockets were shot down by the air defense system, he added. EPA/BELGOROD MAYOR HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 18 MAR - Due civili, tra cui un ragazzo di 17 anni, sono stati uccisi e quattro feriti nella regione russa di Belgorod da un bombardamento ucraino che ha colpito un edificio residenziale nel villaggio di Nikolskoye. Lo scrive il governatore sul suo canale Telegram.
