Governatore, 4 i morti per bombe ucraine su Belgorod
epa11223669 A handout picture made available by the Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram shows a damaged residential building following a shelling in downtown Belgorod, Russia, 16 March 2024. According to the local governor, at least three people died as a result of a Ukrainian attack on the regional center. Eight rockets were shot down by the air defense system, he added. EPA/BELGOROD MAYOR HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 18 MAR - E' salito a quattro morti, tra cui due donne e un ragazzo di 17 anni, il bilancio di un bombardamento ucraino che ha colpito oggi un edificio residenziale nel villaggio di Nikolskoye, nella regione russa di Belgorod. Lo ha scritto sul suo canale Telegram il governatore, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
