Google, 1,5 milioni di euro per la formazione sull'IA

epa11293786 People pass a Google logo as they attend the annual industry trade fair 'Hannover Messe', in Hanover, Germany, 22 April 2024. Around 4000 exhibitors from the mechanical engineering, electrical and digital industries as well as the energy sector will showcase their latest technologies, developments and solutions at the fair from 22 to 26 April 2024. The fair will focus on climate protection, sustainability and artificial intelligence. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE