Gonzalez invoca la piazza contro la convalida delle elezioni

epa11553447 Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (R) waves a flag during a protest against the official results of the country's presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 August 2024. The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified the victory of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela's presidential elections held on 28 July 2024, while the opposition have been protesting against the official results claiming the victory of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ