Gonzalez a Maduro, 'fatti da parte e inizia la transizione'

epa11478313 The candidate to Venezuela Presidency Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (L) speaks alongside opposition leader Maria Corina Machado during a campaign event at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in Caracas, Venezuela, 14 July 2024. Gonzalez Urrutia promised to dozens of university students gathered in Caracas, that he will promote 'quality education' if he wins the elections scheduled for next July 28. EPA/RONALD PENA R