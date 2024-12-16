Gli Usa preparano nuove sanzioni alla Georgia

epa11776038 Supporters of the opposition attend a protest in front of the parliament building during presidential elections in Tbilisi, Georgia, 14 December 2024. For the first time in Georgia, the president is being elected by an electoral college in the parliament building. President Salome Zourabichvili, declaring herself the only lawful representative of power in the country, said that she would not resign from her post, stating that "with an illegitimate parliament, there cannot be legitimate presidential elections". EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI