Gli Usa al Venezuela, 'liberate i prigionieri dell'opposizione'

epa11099322 The Venezuelan presidential candidate for the opposition Maria Corina Machado participates in a demonstration on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of the overthrow of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez (1953-1958), in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 January 2024. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc in Venezuela, insisted on the need for the National Electoral Council (CNE) to announce as soon as possible the date of the presidential elections, scheduled for the second half of the year. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez