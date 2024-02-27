Giustiziate in Arabia Saudita 7 persone per 'terrorismo'

epa11014304 Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud waits for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of their meeting at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 06 December 2023. During his one day working visits to UAE and Saudi Arabia, Putin will talk with the leaders of the countries, together with delegations that will include members of the government and representatives of the fuel and energy complex, and personally to discuss cooperation within OPEC+, Ukraine and the Middle East. EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT