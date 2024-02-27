Giustiziate in Arabia Saudita 7 persone per 'terrorismo'
RIAD, 27 FEB - L'Arabia Saudita ha oggi messo a morte sette persone giudicate colpevoli di "terrorismo". Lo hanno riferito i media statali. Si tratta del numero di esecuzioni più alto in un giorno da quando ne furono eseguite 81 sempre in un solo giorno nel marzo 2022. I sette, i cui nomi indicavano che si tratta di sauditi, sono stati condannati per "aver creato e finanziato organizzazioni ed entità terroristiche", ha affermato l'agenzia di stampa ufficiale saudita, citando il ministero degli Interni del Regno del Golfo.
