Giovanni Toti in caserma Gdf per l'interrogatorio

President of Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti (C) questa mattina accompanied by the men of the Guardia di Finanza he leaves his home in Genoa to be accompanied to the barracks in Genoa, Italy, 07 May 2024. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti was put under house arrest on Tuesday in relation to a probe by finance police and the Genoa DDA anti-mafia directorate. The centre-right regional president is accused of corruption, sources said. ANSA/LUCA ZENNARO