Giornata mondiale della malaria, ogni minuto muore un bambino

epa11096740 A nurse prepares to vaccinate a child against malaria in Nyalla Medical Centre in Douala, Cameroon, 22 January 2024. A new malaria vaccine, known as RTS,S, or Mosquirix, made by GlaxoSmithKline, is being rolled out for the first time as an immunization campaign for children in Cameroon. According to the World Health Organisation, the WHO African Region, with an estimated 233 million cases in 2022, accounted for about 94% of cases globally. Malaria is highly endemic in Cameroon and the WHO estimates that about 11,000 people die from malaria in Cameroon every year. EPA/DONGMO RODRIGUE WILLIAM