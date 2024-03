Giornalista tv minacciato di morte dai narcos in Argentina

epa11214852 A lone bird walks in the middle of a desolate street in Rosario, Argentina, 11 March 2024. The city of Rosario woke up paralyzed, without public passenger services, without waste collection, without classes in schools and with reduced guards in health centers; due to the protection measures adopted by different entities in the midst of the wave of violence linked to drug crime, which involved four violent deaths in a period of one week. On 10 March, a 25-year-old young man was murdered while at work at a gas station, thus becoming the fourth fatality this week, after two taxi drivers and a bus driver, who were seriously injured and also died on 11 March, were victims of many other attacks by hitmen. EPA/Franco Trovato Fuoco