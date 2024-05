Giappone: troppi turisti, città copre panorama Monte Fuji

epa11330744 A foreign tourist poses in front of the Lawson Kawaguchiko Ekimae convenience store with Mount Fuji seen in the background, in Fujikawaguchiko, north of Mount Fuji, Japan, 10 May 2024. The town of Fujikawaguchiko in the northern foothills of Mount Fuji will block the view of Japan's iconic volcano with a curtain and metal bars from a particular spot in front of the Lawson convenience store that became popular in the last two years, in order to deter tourists who crowd the area to photograph it following complaints from locals. Town officials said there is a delay in the curtain preparation but the large fabric shall be installed in the second half of May. The Lawson convenience store franchise chain published an announcement to apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to nearby residents and customers by the popularity of its stores as spots for photographing Mt Fuji. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON