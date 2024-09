Giappone, principe ereditario Hisahito compie 18 anni

epa07493215 Japan's Prince Hisahito poses before attending his entrance ceremony at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo, Japan, 08 April 2019 (issued 09 April 2019). After Emperor Akihito will abdicate on 30 April, Crown Prince Naruhito will take the throne on 01 May. Akishino, Naruhito's younger brother, is next in line, followed by his 12-year-old son Hisahito. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES