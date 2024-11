Giappone: granchio battuto all'asta per 9.200 euro

epa07977749 A snow crab that was auctioned for five million yen (almost 46,000 US dollar) sits in a tank of water at Tottori port in Tottori, Tottori Prefecture, Japan, 07 November 2019. The snow crab was sold for a record five million yen during the first auction of the year. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES