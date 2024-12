Giappone, a novembre produzione industriale calata del 2,3%

STEP99012281542A TOK08 - 19980513 - AGEO, JAPAN : (FILES) This picture dated 13 May 1998 shows an assembly line for Japan's Nissan Diesel Motor's most popular trucks, the "Big Thumb" at its main plant in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture. Daimler Chrysler has been in negotiations with Nissan for several months, with high-level talks currently taking place in Tokyo 22 January, about a tie-up involving its truckmaker affiliate Nissan Diesel Motor Co. Ltd. EPA PHOTO FILES AFP/KAZUHIRO NOGI