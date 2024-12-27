Germania, presidente scioglie Parlamento, si vota il 23/2
epa11791510 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier records his annual Christmas televised address to the nation at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin, Germany, 23 December 2024 (issued 24 December 2024). EPA/RAINER KEUENHOF / POOL
BERLINO, 27 DIC - Il presidente tedesco Frank-Walter Steinmeier ha sciolto il Parlamento, fissando le elezioni al 23 febbraio.
