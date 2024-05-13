Germania, legittimo ritenere Afd caso sospetto estremismo

epa11320466 A participant holds a placard reading 'AFD ban now!', referring to the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, during a rally in reaction to attacks on campaigning politicians in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, 05 May 2024. The rally was held after Saxony Social Democratic Party's (SPD) top candidate for the upcoming European elections and Member of the European Parliament, Matthias Ecke, was attacked by a small group of people, on 03 May 2024, during the process of installing campaign posters. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN