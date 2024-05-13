Germania, legittimo ritenere Afd caso sospetto estremismo
epa11320466 A participant holds a placard reading 'AFD ban now!', referring to the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, during a rally in reaction to attacks on campaigning politicians in Germany, in Berlin, Germany, 05 May 2024. The rally was held after Saxony Social Democratic Party's (SPD) top candidate for the upcoming European elections and Member of the European Parliament, Matthias Ecke, was attacked by a small group of people, on 03 May 2024, during the process of installing campaign posters. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
BERLINO, 13 MAG - L'Ufficio federale della protezione della costituzione tedesco ha giustamente stabilito che l'ultradestra di Afd costituisca un "caso sospetto di estremismo di destra". È quello che ha deciso il tribunale amministrativo superiore di Muenster in Germania. In base a questa sentenza, i Servizi interni possono continuare a tenere sotto sorveglianza il partito.
