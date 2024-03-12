Gentiloni, entro fine mese 4,5 miliardi dell'Ue all'Ucraina
epa11169462 European Commissioner in charge of Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, gives a press conference on the mid-term review of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2024. The Commission presented the mid-term evaluation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the EU's recovery instrument at the heart of the 800 billion Euro NextGenerationEU (NGEU) plan. Unprecedented in its scale and ambition, the RRF was established in February 2021 and has the two-fold objective of helping Member States to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as bolstering their resilience and making their economies and societies greener, more digital and more competitive. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
BRUXELLES, 12 MAR - "Entro la fine del mese ci sarà un primo versamento come finanziamento ponte da 4,5 miliardi di euro all'Ucraina". Lo ha detto il commissario Ue all'Economia Paolo Gentiloni arrivando alla riunione dell'Ecofin. "L'Ue sosterrà l'Ucraina per tutto il tempo necessario", ha confermato. Il finanziamento avviene nell'ambito dello strumento europeo per l'Ucraina da 50 miliardi di euro.
