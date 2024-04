Gb 'valuta' divieto telefonini agli under 16, ma per ora dice no

epa08261702 Javier, a 24 year old gambling addict, checks his mobile phone at a Center for Addiction (CAD) in the district of Tetuan, in Madrid, Spain, 28 February 2020 (issued on 01 March 2020). Javier began to gamble when he was 17 years old. In Madrid, there are some 400 gambling houses, mainly set in working-class districts of the capital. According to a survey released recently, 22.6 percent of teenagers in Madrid, between 14 and 18 years old, have admitted that they have bet in person occasionally last year and 9.7 percent said that they did it online. Spain's government is preparing new laws to control the gambling sector. EPA/Mariscal