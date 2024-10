Gb sanziona vertici militari Iran per l'attacco a Israele

epa11636793 Iranians hold Iranian and Hezbollah flags as they celebrate after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, next to the British embassy, in Tehran, Iran, 01 October 2024. Iran has launched dozens of missiles directed at Israel on 01 October 2024, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', IRGC said. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH