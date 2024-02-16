Gb, nuovo attacco missilistico contro una nave nello Yemen

epa11142622 Houthi troopers ride on the back of pick-up vehicles while on patrol in Sana'a, Yemen, 10 February 2024. The US designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group will take effect on 16 February, if the militia does not stop its strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to a statement by US ambassador to Yemen Steven Fagin. In January 2024, the US Department of State designated Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes. In December 2023, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB