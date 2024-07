Gb: l'aggressore fermato è un 17enne, escluso terrorismo

epa11505793 Police at the scene of suspected multiple stabbings at Meols Cop High School in Southport, Britain, 29 July 2024. Armed police detained a male and seized a knife after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing according to Merseyside Police. Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene so far and have been taken to hospitals, North West Ambulance Service said. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN