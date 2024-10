Gb, in primi 10 mesi più migranti sulla Manica che in tutto 2023

epa11202044 Migrants cross the English Channel on a small boat, with a French rescue ship in the background, on 06 March 2024. The UK government has suffered more setbacks at the House of Lords recently on its plan to send migrants to Rwanda to deter the Channel crossings. Despite the British and French government's efforts to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey on small boats, many are willing to take the risk to claim asylum in the UK. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN