Gb: giro di vite su senzatetto, governo Tory costretto a frenare

epa11255652 A homeless person sits on a sidewalk in London, Britain, 02 April 2024. The Criminal Justice Bill, currently making its way through Parliament, is based on a 'zero-tolerance approach to crime and anti-social behavior', according to the British government. The bill, aimed at replacing the Vagrancy Act 1824, aims at a package of measures to 'improve quality of life by tackling nuisance begging and rough sleeping where it causes damage' and would allow police to move on those engaged in those activities, a government statement said. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN