Gb e Moldavia firmano accordo di difesa in funzione anti russa

epa11731295 (L-R) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popsoi and Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu attend a joint press conference in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Chisinau, Moldova, 20 November 2024. The British foreign secretary signed new agreements on migration, defense and security with Moldova on 20 November, according to the British government. EPA/DUMITRU DORU