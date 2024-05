Gb: Camilla rinnega le pellicce, 'non le compro più'

epa10966102 Britain's Queen Camilla attends the 95th year of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, 09 November 2023. The Field of Remembrance has been held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since November 1928 to commemorate those who have lost their lives serving in the Armed Forces. Ex-service men and women, as well as members of the public, can plant a cross or a symbol carrying a personal message in memory of those who have lost their lives in the service of others. EPA/TAYFUN SALCI