Gb accusa Cina di fornire aiuti militari letali a Mosca

epa11078983 British Defense Minister Grant Shapps delivers a speech in central London, Britain, 15 January 2024. British Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps delivered a speech on the UK's air strikes in Yemen while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons later on 15 January. The US and Britain carried out military strikes on several Houthis-controlled sites in Yemen in response to recent Houthis attacks on ships in the Red Sea. EPA/ANDY RAIN