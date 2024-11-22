Gaza, 'tutti gli ospedali rischiano lo stop entro 48 ore'

epa11719194 Palestinians carry the body of a man on a stretcher at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al Balah after an Israeli air strike in the Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 13 November 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least five Palestinians were killed and four others injured in Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza. More than 43,700 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER -- ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT