Gaza: raid israeliano su moschea, i morti sono 18

epa11644096 Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in the northern Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 05 October 2024. More than 41,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER