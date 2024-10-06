Gaza: raid israeliano su moschea, i morti sono 18
epa11644096 Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in the northern Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 05 October 2024. More than 41,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 06 OTT - E' aumentato a 18 vittime il bilancio del raid aereo israeliano lanciato nella notte contro la moschea dei Martiri di Al-Aqsa a Deir el Balah, nel centro della Striscia di Gaza: lo riferiscono fonti dell'Ospedale dei Martiri di Al-Aqsa, che si trova proprio di fronte alla moschea. Lo riporta la Cnn. In precedenza fonti mediche avevano parlato di almeno cinque morti e 20 feriti.
