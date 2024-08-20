Gaza: morto un ostaggio israeliano di 79 anni
epa11549504 Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, hold the pictures of their loved ones calling to end the conflict outside the Prime Ministerâ€™s Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 August 2024. Israel sent official representatives, including the head of the Mossad, to the Gaza ceasefire negotiations talks in Qatar, which are scheduled to take place on 15 August. Hamas announced it will not take part in the talks. According to the Israeli IDF, 115 Israeli hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
GERUSALEMME, 20 AGO - Il kibbutz Nir Oz, attaccato dai commando di Hamas il 7 ottobre scorso, ha annunciato questa mattina che il 79enne Avraham Munder, uno dei suoi residenti israeliani presi in ostaggio a Gaza, è morto dopo più di dieci mesi di guerra nel territorio palestinese. "Il Kibbutz Nir Oz annuncia con grande tristezza la morte di Avraham Munder, di 79 anni, in cattività dopo mesi di torture fisiche e mentali", ha dichiarato la comunità.
