Gaza: media, attacco israeliano nel sud, morti 4 palestinesi

epa11747753 A Palestinian inspects the rubble of a destroyed building in Al Nuseirat refugee camp following an Israeli military operation at the camp, central Gaza Strip, 29 November 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 30 Palestinians were killed and 127 others injured following an Israeli military operation in the north of Al Nuseirat refugee camp. More than 44,200 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER