Gaza: media, 'attacco israeliano a Beit Lahiya, 15 morti'

epa10628549 Palestinian sit amidst the rubble of their destroyed family houses, following Israeli strikes in Beit Lahiya town, northern Gaza Strip, 14 May 2023. Israel and Islamic Jihad movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce late 14 May. Israel has carried out several attacks against the military leadership of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in retaliation to rockets being fired towards Israel from in the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER