Gaza, media: 70 morti negli ultimi raid d'Israele sulla Striscia
epa11118472 Palestinians walk among destroyed buildings in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 01 February 2024. More than 27,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 19 FEB - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno 70 persone sono morte e diverse altre rimaste ferite nei bombardamenti israeliani di ieri sulla Striscia di Gaza. Secondo la Wafa, le vittime sono in gran parte donne e bambini. I raid hanno colpito in particolare Nuseirat, Zawaida, Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis e la città di Gaza. L'ultimo bilancio fornito dal Ministero della Sanità palestinese gestito di Hamas parla di almeno 28.985 morti e 68.883 feriti nella Striscia dal 7 ottobre scorso.
