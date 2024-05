Gaza, media: 7 morti e 11 feriti in raid Israele sulla Striscia

epa11041827 Palestinians on a donkey-drawn cart transit at a road as smoke rises after the Israeli army fired smoke bombs following an Israeli warning of increased military operations in the Al Nuseirat and Al Bureij refugee camps, Gaza Strip, 23 December 2023. More than 19,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated that its forces are involved in 'ground operations' against Hamas across the Gaza Strip. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER