Gaza, media: 4 morti in raid Israele su campo profughi Bureij
epa11134685 Destroyed houses in Al Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 07 February 2024, following Israeli air strikes. More than 27,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 01 MAR - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno quattro persone sono morte e diverse altre rimaste ferite in un bombardamento israeliano che nelle prime ore di oggi ha colpito una casa del campo profughi di Bureij, nel centro della Striscia di Gaza.
