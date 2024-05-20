Gaza, media: 3 morti e 8 feriti in raid di Israele su Rafah
epa11353615 Displaced Palestinians live in a destroyed UNRWA school after the Israeli army asked them to evacuate the city of Rafah, in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip. 19 May, 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 20 MAG - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno tre persone sono morte e altre otto sono rimaste ferite in bombardamenti israeliani che stamattina hanno colpito Rafah, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza. Raid vengono segnalati in queste ore dalla Wafa anche nelle città di Gaza, Khan Yunis e Jabalia, e nel campo profughi di Bureij. Il bilancio delle vittime nell'enclave palestinese dal 7 ottobre è di almeno 35.456 morti e 79.476 feriti, secondo il Ministero della Sanità locale gestito dal movimento islamista Hamas.
