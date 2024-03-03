Gaza, media: 12 morti in raid Israele su campo profughi Nuseirat

epa11186900 The rubble of destroyed houses and debris in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 28 February 2024, following Israeli air strikes. More than 29,900 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER