Gaza, media: 12 morti in raid Israele su campo profughi Nuseirat
epa11186900 The rubble of destroyed houses and debris in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 28 February 2024, following Israeli air strikes. More than 29,900 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 04 MAR - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno 12 persone sono morte in un bombardamento aereo israeliano che ha colpito ieri sera una casa del campo profughi di Nuseirat, nel centro della Striscia di Gaza. Raid hanno bersagliato nelle ultime ore anche le aree di Sheikh Zayed e Tal Al-Zaatar, nel nord dell'enclave palestinese. Il bilancio delle vittime nella Striscia di Gaza dal 7 ottobre è di almeno 30.410 morti e oltre 71.700 feriti, secondo il Ministero della Sanità palestinese gestito da Hamas.
