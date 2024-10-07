Gaza: Idf, 'raid su centro Hezbollah in ospedale al-Aqsa'

epa11586178 Internally displaced Palestinians inspect destroyed shelters following an Israeli military strike near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 05 September 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than four Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air strike hit near the hospital. The Israeli military stated that it conducted a 'targeted' airstrike overnight on a 'Command and Control Center' used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which was embedded in the humanitarian area in Deir Al Balah, to 'remove an immediate threat', adding that prior to the strike 'numerous steps' were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER