Gaza, 3 soldati Usa si feriscono lavorando al molo galleggiante

epa11348711 A ship near a temporary floating pier off the coast of the Gaza Strip, 17 May 2024. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza at about 9 am local time (6 am UTC) on 17 May, adding that 'no US troops went ashore'. The move is part of international community efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER