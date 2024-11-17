Gaza: 26 morti e 59 dispersi dopo raid israeliano a nord

epa11724969 People carry the bodies of five members of the same family who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the west of the Al-Nusairat refugee camp, at the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 16 November 2024. More than 43,800 Palestinians, including over 13,000 children, have been killed according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER