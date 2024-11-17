Gaza: 26 morti e 59 dispersi dopo raid israeliano a nord
epa11724969 People carry the bodies of five members of the same family who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the west of the Al-Nusairat refugee camp, at the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, in Deir Al Balah town, central Gaza Strip, 16 November 2024. More than 43,800 Palestinians, including over 13,000 children, have been killed according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
GAZA, 17 NOV - La difesa civile di Gaza, gestita da Hamas, ha riferito che domenica 26 persone, tra cui diversi bambini, sono morte e almeno 59 risultano disperse in seguito a un attacco aereo israeliano che ha colpito un edificio nel nord del territorio palestinese. Dopo l'attacco, avvenuto nelle prime ore di domenica, sono stati estratti dalle macerie 26 corpi, "tra cui bambini e donne", ha dichiarato il portavoce della difesa civile Mahmud Bassal all'AFP. Ha inoltre aggiunto che almeno 59 persone sarebbero intrappolate sotto le macerie.
