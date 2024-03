Garante, istruttoria sull'algoritmo per i video di Open AI

epa10988419 Exterior view of the Pioneer Building, the home of Open AI Headquarters, a non-profit, American artificial intelligence research organization in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 November 2023. The OpenAI board fired CEO Sam Altman, on 17 November, a day after Altman participated in a guest speakership with Meta, and Google about AI during the APEC CEO Summit during the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco. In a letter published on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, nearly all Open AI employees threaten to quit and follow Altman, who was hired by Microsoft a few days later. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO