Gantz chiede Commissione di indagine su 7 ottobre e guerra
epa11200593 Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz meets with Senate majority leader on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 March 2024. Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and members of the Biden administration at the White House during his trip to the US capital. Gantz received a rebuke from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his current trip to Washington. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 MAG - Il ministro del Gabinetto di guerra - e leader centrista - Benny Gantz ha avanzato alla segreteria del governo la richiesta di istituire una Commissione di inchiesta sui fatti del 7 ottobre e sulla guerra a Gaza che ne è seguita. Lo hanno riferito i media secondo cui, in base alla richiesta, dovrebbero essere sottoposti ad indagine tutti gli eventi relativi al 7 ottobre, la guerra, il processo decisionale a livello sia politico sia militare.
