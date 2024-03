Gantz, 'a Gaza serve un'amministrazione internazionale'

epa11199293 Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz (C) leaves a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 04 March 2024. Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz met with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House and later with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Gantz received a rebuke from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his current visit to Washington. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS