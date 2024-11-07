Gallant, 'solo Bibi decide su rapiti, stare a Gaza inutile'
epa11689135 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) at the opening of the 25th Knesset session in Jerusalem, 28 October 2024. Israel opened its Knesset session marking the anniversary of the 'Swords of Iron' war, Israel's ground operations in the Gaza Strip. More than 43,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 07 NOV - "Un accordo sugli ostaggi non è né militare né politico, Benyamin Netanyahu è l'unico a decidere su qualsiasi potenziale accordo", ha affermato oggi parlando con i familiari dei rapiti l'ex ministro della Difesa Yoav Gallant, secondo una fonte che ha assistito alla conversazione. Gallant ha anche sottolineato che l'esercito israeliano ha raggiunto tutti i suoi obiettivi nella Striscia di Gaza e che non vi è alcuna ragione per non raggiungere un cessate il fuoco.
