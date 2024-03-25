Gallant in Usa, 'non abbiamo il diritto di fermare guerra'

epa10887494 Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant attends a news conference after signing an agreement together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the purchase of the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system, in Berlin, Germany, 28 September 2023. The Arrow 3 system is intended to offer Germany and its neighbors better protection against possible missile attacks. The guided missiles are designed to destroy long-range enemy missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere by a direct hit. The cost, according to Israeli figures, is nearly four billion euros. It is the largest arms deal in Israeli history. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE