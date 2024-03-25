Gallant in Usa, 'non abbiamo il diritto di fermare guerra'
TEL AVIV, 25 MAR - "Non abbiamo il diritto morale di fermare la guerra a Gaza fino al ritorno di tutti i nostri ostaggi a casa". Lo ha detto il ministro della Difesa israeliano Yoav Gallant prima dell'incontro a Washington con il segretario di Stato Usa Antony Blinken e il Consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale Jake Sullivan. "La mancanza di una vittoria decisiva a Gaza - ha aggiunto - ci può portare più vicini alla guerra nel nord".
