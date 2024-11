Gaetz si ritira dalla corsa a ministro della Giustizia Usa

epa11727569 The US Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the DOJ, former Congressman from Florida Matt Gaetz, is facing pushback from senators from both parties. Gaetz faced a sex-trafficking investigation from the DOJ and was the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into accusations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said it would be a 'breach of protocol' for the House Ethics Committee to release the report, as Gaetz is no longer a representative. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO