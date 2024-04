G7, l'Iran rischia di provocare escalation incontrollabile

epa11278336 A handout photo made available by the German federal press office (BPA) shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a telephone conference call with the G7 heads of states and governments, while on a visit to Chongqing, China, 14 April 2024. G7 leaders held a conference call to discuss Iran's overnight attack on Israel. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on late 13 April 2024 launched drones and rockets towards Israel, Iranian officials said. The IDF said Israel’s defense systems, as well as Israel’s allies in the region, intercepted 99 percent of more than "300 threats of various types" launched from Iran against Israel overnight. EPA/Steffen Kugler/German federal press office/HANDOUT / POOL HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES