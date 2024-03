G7 all'Iran, 'niente missili alla Russia o reagiremo'

epa10491301 Different kind of long range Iranian missiles and Rocket carriers are in displayed around Tehran's defense exhibition in Tehran, Iran, 24 February 2023. (Issued 25 February). According to Iran news agency Amir Hajizadeh the head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace forces said late Friday that Iran has developed a cruise missile called 'Paveh' with a range of 1,650 km adding that Paveh missile has been added to missile arsenal of the country. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENARE