Ft, Ue sta indagando su Telegram per violazioni al Dsa

epa11570203 Pavel Durov’s lawyer David-Olivier Kaminski leaves the Judicial Court of Paris, in Paris, France, 28 August 2024. Telegram founder Pavel Durov was presented to a French investigation judge on 28 August in Paris, ahead of a possible indictment after four days in police custody. The Russian-born entrepreneur was arrested on 24 August 2024 at Le Bourget airport near Paris on a warrant about the lack of moderation of his internet platform, Paris prosecutor's office said. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA